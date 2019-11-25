David's Evening Forecast - Rain, wind, and accumulating snow Tuesday

It’s a busy travel week, and a busy weather week!

Monday has been the calm before the storm… Partly cloudy skies and pleasant with above-average highs in the 50s. We’ll stay quiet this evening and tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the 30s as clouds increase.

TUESDAY

Your ride into work tomorrow should be dry, but as the morning progresses, so will a system from the west. A rain/snow mix looks to arrive in the Metro by the lunchtime hour. Omaha, as well as areas south and east, will likely see more rain than snow during the afternoon hours. A transition to all snow will occur during the evening, with snow showers taking us overnight.

Due to the set-up, and the pivotal rain/snow line, areas northwest and west of the Metro will see the highest amounts of snow.

SNOW TOTALS

A slight shift in this changeover will impact accumulations in the Metro, but at this time, we’re going 1-3” of snow for Omaha through Tuesday night. There will be a sharp gradient, with much lower snow totals and higher amounts of rain to the southeast.

Tuesday will be windy, but gusts look to be the highest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Even with lower snowfall totals, expect limited visibility due to blowing snow during those times.



WEDNESDAY

The morning commute Wednesday could be difficult, especially for spots north and west of Omaha, due to strong winds and slick roads. Wednesday, however, will be our “quiet” day of the week. We’ll stay windy and cold, with highs struggling to make it into the mid-30s.

THANKSGIVING

An additional round of what looks to be lighter snow arrives from the south by mid-morning on Thanksgiving Day. Highs will once again struggle to make it into the mid-30s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a soaker, so take the poncho and rain boots to the Nebraska-Iowa game! Off and on showers are expected all day with highs in the 40s.

Whether you’re staying here or heading out of town for Thanksgiving, keep track of the weather by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!