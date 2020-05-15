David's Evening Forecast- Great weather this evening, rain Saturday

Sunny skies finally returned to the region this afternoon bringing some beautiful weather conditions. Temperatures jumped quickly into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening with very pleasant conditions. Temperatures will cool into the 60s after sunset, with lows in the middle 50s tonight.Clouds will be on the increase overnight, with a slight chance for some showers or storms by morning.

Saturday will bring a return of rain chances, starting into the morning as storms in central Nebraska move our way. Those storms will be weakening as they move into eastern Nebraska, and may dissipate to showers as they enter the metro area. Scattered showers are possible late morning into the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms likely developing during the afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, some heavier downpour and frequent lightning are certainly possible. Rainfall amounts will be sporadic, but could be in the 1 to 2 inch range where storms develop. Rain should be winding down in the evening, with dry weather overnight.

We will dry out on Sunday, but clouds and a stiff north breeze will keep things on the cool side for May. Temperatures will likely only top out in the mid and upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible, but most of the area will stay dry.

A nice stretch of dry and warmer weather is expected to start off next week, with sunshine returning Monday. Temperatures rebound into the 70s on Monday, climbing to near 80 by Wednesday. We stay warm through the end of the week, but showers and storms return to the forecast by Friday.