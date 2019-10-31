David's Evening Forecast- Chilly Halloween, spotty showers Friday

It was a cold start to the day across the region! We saw the coldest temperatures so far this season with lows in the teens in many locations, officially 20 degrees here in Omaha. After the cold start, lots of sunshine through the day and a west breeze helped to warm us into the middle 40s, but that is still nearly 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

It will be a chilly evening for much of the area as temperatures quickly cool back into the 30s after sunset. We'll likely be around 32 degrees by 9pm. Dress warmly for any planned trick-or-treating! The good news is we will be dry all evening, hardly any clouds evening. Clouds will begin to increase after Midnight, that will help to hold our temperatures between 28 and 30 for the rest of the night.

We will likely wake up to readings around 30 degrees to start off Friday. Expect lots of clouds on and off through the day as colder air filters in, especially during the afternoon. A stray shower is possible late morning into the afternoon, but any impacts look minor as showers should not last long. Temperatures will begin to cool off by late afternoon once again as cold air moves in behind a cold front. Temperatures should dip into the 20s overnight.

A little warm up is on the way for the weekend. Temperatures should climb into the upper 40s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, and into the middle 50s for Sunday. We will see another cold front move through on Monday, but not before we see highs in the low 50s. Mainly dry but cooler weather is the expected for next week with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.