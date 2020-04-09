David's Evening Forecast - Windy this evening, cold overnight

Strong northwest winds kicked in late this morning into the afternoon, with gusts of 40 to 50mph at times. Strong winds will continue into the evening, and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7pm for much of the area. Those strong northwest winds pulling in some cooler air, with temperatures now falling back into the 40s, and we will fall into the 30s by 10pm. Winds will die down by morning, with mainly clear skies. A hard freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the mid 20s around the metro.

After a cold start, we will get some sunshine Friday morning into the early afternoon, helping to warm us into the middle 50s. Winds will be lighter as well, so a more pleasant day. However, the nicer conditions don't stick around long. Rain chances will increase Friday night, with some scattered showers in the area on Saturday. South winds will help to warm temperatures into the low 60s on Saturday, however scattered rain showers will continue for the afternoon and evening.

A strong storm system will move into the area on Sunday, bringing gusty winds, falling temperatures and chances for rain and snow. Temperatures may initially be in the 40s, but will fall back into the 30s during the day. Rain showers will be ongoing during the morning, but will likely change to snow from northwest to southeast during the day. Temperatures above freezing and warm ground conditions will help to limit impacts, but some snow accumulation is possible, especially north of the metro. Rain and snow will move out Sunday night, leaving behind cold weather for much of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.