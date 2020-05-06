David's Evening Forecast - Widespread showers move in Thursday

We had a sunny but cool start to Wednesday, with morning lows in the lower-40s. After some early morning sunshine, clouds thickened up pretty quickly – slowing our warming and keeping us in the 50s for the bulk of the day.

We could see a spotty shower or some sprinkles this evening/tonight, otherwise, expect clearing skies with temperatures dropping into the lower-40s.

Clouds increase again Thursday morning, with showers moving in from the west by midday. Rounds of rain are expected throughout the day, with the heaviest falling during the evening and overnight hours. Around a half-inch of rain is possible in the Metro, with isolated higher amounts. We’re still about 3 inches below our normal rainfall totals for the spring season to-date, so we could use whatever rain we can get!

Rain moves out early Friday, with sunshine returning but cool temperatures sticking around. Highs Thursday and Friday will likely top out in the upper-50s.

Saturday will start off dry, but cold – with morning lows in the mid to upper-30s. Temperatures 36° and below can produce frost with clear enough skies and calmer winds. We’ve made Saturday and Monday First Alert Days due to the potential frost threat. If you do have any sensitive plants, try to cover them and/or bring them indoors by Friday night.

More rain moves in Saturday evening, exiting very early Mother’s Day morning.

Highs in the 50s and 60s stick with us through the 7-day forecast, before a potential shift in the weather pattern by the middle to end of next week.

