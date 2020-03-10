David's Evening Forecast - Warmth returns Wednesday, snow chance by Saturday

Clouds rolled in this afternoon along with scattered rain showers keeping temperatures on the cool side. Showers will continue into the early overnight, especially north of the metro. Temperatures will slowly cool into the upper 30s under clouds skies. Rain chances will taper off after Midnight, with clearing skies. Some patchy fog is possible by morning, with lows around 34 in the metro.

A great warm up is on the way for Wednesday! We will see plenty of sunshine with a southwest breeze which will help to warm temperatures into the low or even middle 60s. A few more clouds will push in Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for a few isolated showers. Any rain would be light, and not last long. Partly sunny conditions return Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s. Friday will be a transition day as storm system approaches. Highs still top out near 50, but clouds will be thickening up late in the day.

Rain chances will increase Friday night, and as colder air filters in that rain will likely change over to snow by Saturday morning. Snow showers will likely continue on and off through the day Saturday. Temperatures will likely remain at or just above freezing helping to mitigate impacts, but accumulating snow will be possible. It's a little early for exact amounts, but a few inches are possible, especially to the north and west of the metro area. Snow will move out of the area Saturday night, but an active weather pattern will continue to bring us scattered chances for rain and snow into early next week.