David's Evening Forecast - Warming up for the weekend

After sunshine this morning, clouds rolled in during the afternoon hours putting a damper on our expected warm up. Temperatures only managed to warm into the upper 20s around the metro. Gusty winds have kept it feeling even colder, with wind chills in the teens. Clouds will stick around into the evening along with gusty winds, so expect cold conditions. Skies will slowly clear out, with lows in the lower 20s. Winds should slowly relax after Midnight.

Warmer weather will return in earnest over the weekend. After a cold start, a south breeze and sunshine will help to boost temperatures to near 40 by Noon, with highs Saturday afternoon in the mid and upper 40s. We will see more clouds on Sunday, but highs should still reach the upper 40s to around 50.

A new cold front will approach the area on Monday, but temperatures should still warm into the low to mid 40s Monday afternoon before the front moves through. Temperatures will then fall late in the afternoon into the evening as the front drops to the south. Some light rain changing to light snow is possible behind the front Monday evening and night, but impacts look minimal at this time. Temperatures will stay chilly Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 30s, but another warm up is on tap by the end of next week.