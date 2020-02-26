David's Evening Forecast - Warming trend for the rest of the week!

Even as the coldest day of the week, today has been a good one by February standards! We started off in the lower-20s with wind chills in the lower-teens and upper single digits. Conditions are still breezy this afternoon but plentiful sunshine has warmed us into the upper-30s! Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the lower-20s.

More clouds will be around Thursday, but temperatures will begin their warming trend! Highs should warm into the mid-40s by the afternoon – a few degrees above-average. A clipper will dive in from the northwest, but most of it looks to stay in central Nebraska. An isolated flurry or a few sprinkles remain possible locally, however.

Dry conditions take us into Friday and the weekend, with warm weather returning. Highs Friday will be close to the 50° mark, with lower-60s possible again Saturday! Saturday will be the sunnier day, but Sunday will still be warm (upper-50s) despite increased cloud cover.

With this dry pattern, we’re on track for the 3rd driest February and the 10th least snowy February on record for Omaha. HUGE difference from the record snowfall we accumulated February 2019!

A spotty mix can’t be ruled out Monday, but all in all, the weather pattern remains quiet and mostly dry heading into early March. The month looks to come in like a lamb rather than a lion! Above-average highs likely Monday and Tuesday of next week as well.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!