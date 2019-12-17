David's Evening Forecast - Warming temperatures all week

We saw a frigid and frost start this morning across much of the area. Dense fog depositing a heavy layer of frost thanks to temperatures in the 20s and teens. Sunshine returned in full force this afternoon helping temperatures to boost into the upper 30s and even low 40s in a few spots. It will be cold again this evening as clear skies allow temperatures to quickly drop back into the 20s after sunset. Lows will likely fall into the middle teens once again making for a frigid start to Wednesday.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday, though temperatures will be very similar to today thanks to a northwest breeze in the morning hours. We should see highs in the mid to upper 30s for most of the area. Warmer air will move in for Thursday, with highs climbing into the middle 40s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be very similar, with highs once again in the 40s.

The warmest weather looks to move in for the weekend, with high temperatures climbing into the low or even middle 50s Saturday and Sunday! Conditions should be dry all week so we are not expecting any travel issues around our region through at least the weekend. Temperatures remain above average next week, though we may cool down a bit back into the 40s. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, we'll likely see a few more clouds and a chance for showers creeping into the forecast overnight and into Christmas Day, however temperatures should stay above freezing, so any precipitation would likely be rain.