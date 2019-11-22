David's Evening Forecast - Warmer weather moving in for the weekend

It was a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid and low 20s, even some teens in spots. Skies were mostly sunny for the bulk of the day, but temperatures were slow to warm up with highs only in the upper 30s. Clouds have been rolling this evening from the south, reaching the I-80 corridor by early evening. Snow showers have been reported across far southern Nebraska, and a dusting of snow will be possible near the Kansas and Missouri borders in southern Nebraska and Iowa this evening. However temperatures have been generally above freezing, so impacts should be minimal. Cloudy skies are expected this evening, but the weak storm system will move away overnight, with clearing skies by morning and any snow shower activity coming to an end by Midnight.

We will not be quite as cold Saturday morning with low temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the day and a nice warm up looks to be on the way. Temperatures should warm into the mid 40s by the lunch hour, with highs in the upper 40s by the afternoon. We'll see a few more clouds on Sunday, but even warmer weather moves in with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

More clouds roll in on Monday ahead of our next storm system, knocking temperatures down a few degrees. Forecast data continues to indicate the possibility of a wintry system moving through the region on Tuesday, potentially causing some travel issues in the area. Rain changing to snow is possible, though the exact location of the heaviest snow and potential amounts are still in question. Stay tuned for updates on this system.

Cloudy and cooler conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday, with light rain or snow showers possible on Thanksgiving. Temperatures appear seasonable, in the low to mid 40s.