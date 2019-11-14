David's Evening Forecast - Warmer weather arrives Friday

After another cold start this morning, abundant sunshine and lighter winds helped us to finally warm into the 40s around the metro, with mid 40s west of the Missouri River. Temperatures stayed a bit cooler across western Iowa, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will remain clear this evening with light winds. Temperatures will cool rather quickly back into the lower 30s by 10pm. Frost is likely tonight, with patchy fog possible as well, especially in low lying areas and river valleys.

A few more clouds are expected on Friday, but a southeast wind of 10 to 15mph will help to pull in some welcomed warmer air. Temperatures should warm into the middle 40s by Noon, with highs around the metro ranging from 50 to 55 degrees! Friday should be our first above normal day in quite some time. More clouds are expected Friday night, but we will remain dry. Breezy conditions along with mainly cloudy skies arrive on Saturday, but temperatures should still top out in the lower 50s. A few light sprinkles or flurries are possible late Saturday evening into the overnight as a cold front moves through. Sunday will be slightly cooler behind that front, with highs in the upper 40s.

The mild fall weather will continue next week with highs in the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday. A few light showers are possible on Monday, but otherwise dry weather is expected through Wednesday. A storm system will approach the region on Thursday, bringing the us our next appreciable chance for rain showers.