David's Evening Forecast - Warmer days ahead this week!

After a dreary Sunday, the sunshine has surely been a welcomed sight Monday! We started off on a very chilly note – in the teens. Mostly sunny skies and a light southerly wind have allowed us to warm into the upper-30s and lower-40s this afternoon – pretty seasonable for early December!

A few more clouds will move in this evening and tonight, with overnight lows just dropping into the upper-20s. So Tuesday morning won’t be quite as cold as Monday morning!

Clouds will clear early on Tuesday, with more abundant sunshine on the way. This will cause us to warm into the upper-40s by the afternoon hours, with some spots – especially southwest- hitting the lower-50s.

Above-average highs near the 50° mark return Wednesday and Thursday, before we take a dip back into the mid to upper-30s Friday as high pressure builds in from the north.

Saturday will be breezy, but sunny skies and a southerly wind will warm us back near 50°, with upper-40s in store Sunday. At this time, we should be able to make it through the week staying dry and relatively calm!

Our next weather maker arrives Sunday into Monday. A front will swing through, with colder air filling in throughout the day Monday. We’ll also see the chance for light snow, but at this time, accumulations look slim. We’ll continue to keep you updated!

