David's Evening Forecast - Warm this evening, scattered storms Tuesday

Temperatures warming up nicely this afternoon, almost feeling a little like Summer with highs in the low 80s. Only a few clouds rolling through the area, so we will stay dry through the evening. Temperatures will slip back into the 70s after sunset. Clouds will increase later in the overnight as a storm system approaches the area. Scattered showers and a few storms will move into northeastern Nebraska after 3am, with a few showers or storms possible in the metro between 4 and 7am. Temperatures will fall back to around 60 by morning.

While most of the rain will pass north of the metro, a few showers or storms could affect the Omaha area before 9am. We should dry out after that with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions into the afternoon. Wind gusts of 35 to 40mph will be possible late in the afternoon. Temperatures should warm into the mid or even upper 70s by the afternoon. After 4pm, additional scattered thunderstorms will likely develop, potentially moving through the metro area between 5 and 8pm. A few heavier downpours are possible, but severe storms are not expected. Rain will push out by late evening, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s overnight.

Wednesday will be breezy and cooler with a few spotty showers in the morning. Partly cloudy skies return in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Sunny skies and lighter winds on Thursday with highs back into the 70s. By Friday, a southwest breeze will bring Summer-like temperatures back to the area, high temperatures jumping into the lower 80s for many. By the weekend, a few scattered rain chances return to the forecast with slightly cooler temperatures.