David's Evening Forecast - Warm and windy overnight, storms likely Tuesday

Windy and hot again this evening with temperatures holding in the 90s through at least 8pm. This marks the 8th consecutive day of 90 degree weather for the metro. Winds will continue to gust over 30mph at times. We'll stay dry, with partly to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 70s by morning.

Cloudy skies but dry conditions are expected Tuesday morning, but we should break into at least some sun by the early afternoon. The sunshine helping us to warm into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Rain is likely across central Iowa thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, but that will stay east of the metro. Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, mainly after 4pm. Storms likely develop south of I-80 initially, then slowly spread northward. Where storms develop, some isolated severe weather is possible with hail, high winds, and even a low tornado risk. As the evening progresses, the severe weather should decrease, but a heavy rain threat will persist. Once again, the highest risk will be south of I-80 were 1 to locally 4 inches of rain will be possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa because of the heavy rain threat.

Late Tuesday evening and overnight, high winds are likely to develop. Wind gusts of 50 to 60mph are possible, and a High Wind Watch is in effect for much of the area. Scattered tree damage and power outages are possible through early Wednesday morning.

Rain should be exiting Wednesday morning, ending by 6am in the metro. Sunshine quickly returns by midday, though it will stay breezy. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler, only topping out in the 70s. The rest of the week looks much quieter, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.