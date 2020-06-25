David's Evening Forecast - Warm and humid tonight, a few storms for some

Summer heat and humidity returned to the area today with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees and dew points in the upper 60s. That helped to push heat index readings into the low 90s for many spots. We'll stay warm and humid this evening with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Skies are mostly clear though the evening, but storms over central Nebraska will send clouds our way tonight. A few of those storms will try to push into northeastern Nebraska after Midnight, and could move into the metro area after 2 or 3am. Any storms should be on a weakening trend, so no severe weather is expected.

A few storms may linger into early Friday morning, mainly before 9am. A few heavier downpours are possible, but most areas will likely only see light rainfall amounts if anything at all. Partly cloudy skies with warm and humid conditions will be the rule for the rest of the day. Temperatures will once again jump to around 90 degrees. An isolated storm can't be ruled out during the afternoon hours as a weak cold front moves through the area. The better chance for storms will be late in the day as storms develop along the front in far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. These storms likely stay south of the metro area.

The warm and humid conditions stick around into the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry, with only a slight chance for some storms late Sunday evening into the overnight. A very Summer-like pattern settles in for next week, with near daily chances for pop up storms along with very warm and humid conditions. No particular day appears to be a washout, with plenty of dry time through the week.