David's Evening Forecast - Warm again Thursday ahead of a winter blast Friday

A push of colder air this morning help to keep us from warming up quite as much today, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for most of the afternoon. Breezy southeast winds have made things feel rather chilly as well, with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will be on the increase this evening as south to southeast winds continue, with some gusts up to 25 or 30mph possible. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the middle 30s this evening, and may actually rise to near 40 by Midnight. We'll drop slightly back into the middle 30s by Thursday morning.

Another fairly mild day is expected for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. After starting off in the middle 30s, temperatures should warm into the mid and upper 40s for the metro area by the afternoon. It will be cooler to the north and west of Omaha, with highs likely only in the lower 40s. Parts of southeast Nebraska could push into the low 50s. However, the warm up will be rather short lives as a powerful cold front will push through the area during the overnight hours, bringing dropping temperatures by morning.

We may be near 30 degrees early on Friday, but temperatures will likely be dropping for much of the day. Temperatures will slide into the middle 20s by mid-morning, with little in the way of warming during the afternoon. Light snow will likely develop in the region during the afternoon and evening, but amounts continue to look like. There may be a stripe of 1 to 2 inches of snow across far southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa, but amounts for the metro should be less than an inch. Gusty north winds are expected along with the snow, so where accumulations occur, there may be some brief blowing snow. Any snow showers should end by late evening. Then attention turns to the cold as temperatures continue to fall into the single digits by Saturday morning!

The weekend is shaping up to be quite cold, with highs only in the mid 20s to around 30 and overnight lows in the teens. At this time the weekend should be dry, with any rain or snow chances remaining off to our east. A brief warm up arrives on Monday, but that is ahead of a slight chance for some light rain or snow Monday night as another cold blast pushes in. Some Arctic air will likely settle into the Midwest for the middle part of next week.