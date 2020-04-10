David's Evening Forecast - Warm Saturday, winter storms expected Sunday

A few clouds rolling into the area this afternoon, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 50s for much of the area. Conditions should remain relatively mild this evening, with partly to mostly clear skies and temperatures falling back into the 40s. A southeast breeze will keep temperatures from falling too quickly, with lows in the mid to low 40s in the metro.

A few scattered showers are possible early Saturday, but rainfall amounts and coverage appears limited. Partly sunny skies may return for much of the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm up nicely. Highs likely reach the middle or even upper 60s, giving us one last warm day before winter makes a come back. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening as our next storm system approaches. Rain will again be scattered in nature through the evening and most of the overnight.

A powerful storm will approach on Sunday, bringing significant impacts to the area. Rain will begin in earnest early Sunday morning. Winds will begin to increase out of the north, bringing dropping temperatures. Readings fall into the 30s by the afternoon. As temperatures drop, rain will change to snow from north to south, with some periods of heavy snow possible, especially north of I-80. Wind will continue to increase, with gusts of 40-50mph. This will cause some areas of blowing snow and limited visibility. Some brief blizzard-like conditions will be possible, especially in northeast Nebraska. 3 to as much as 6 inches of snow will be possible in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, generally well north of I-80. In the metro area, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible, with a few areas seeing as much as 3 inches. Snow should come to an end by mid-evening, but the windy and cold conditions will continue overnight, with lows falling into the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Cold weather will be the rule for much of next week, with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Some brief chances for additional rain or snow will be possible as well.