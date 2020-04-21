David's Evening Forecast - Tracking a chance for storms Wednesday

It’s been yet another beautiful spring-like day, but with less wind! Plentiful sunshine warmed us into the upper-60s and lower-70s this afternoon, after starting off in the 30s and lower-40s this morning.

Conditions remain very comfortable this evening, with mild temperatures sticking around overnight. Lows will linger in the 50s, giving us a higher starting off point Wednesday.

We will see more clouds around Wednesday, but temperatures will still warm well into the mid to upper-70s thanks to southwest winds. A thin line of showers and thunderstorms looks to fire up before pushing southeastward during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain; those who do, likely won’t see it for very long.

Partly cloudy skies return Thursday, with above-average highs in the low to mid-70s. The majority of the day looks dry, so it should be another nice day to spend some time outdoors. Rain chances do return Thursday night, before sticking with us through the day Friday. We’ll be noticeably cooler Friday, with highs in the 60s taking us into the weekend.

The warm, and slightly unsettled, pattern continues into the beginning of next week.

