David's Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns this weekend!

A weak storm system brought a mix of light wintry weather to the area this morning, but temperatures that were above freezing kept snow showers from causing any issues. Cloudy skies will remain in place this evening with temperatures steady in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy fog will be possible this evening and overnight, though widespread dense fog is not expected. Clouds should finally begin to break up and clear out after 3am. Temperatures will be slow to drop, eventually falling into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

After some morning clouds, clearing skies and sunny conditions will finally take hold by Saturday afternoon! Warmer temperatures will move in as well thanks to a southwest breeze. High temperatures should climb into the mid and upper 40s around the metro, with 50s possible just to our south and west for places like Lincoln, Beatrice and Columbus. Sunday looks even nicer with sunshine and temperatures nearly 20 degrees above average for February 2nd! We should see highs in the low to mid 50s around the metro.

A cold front will bring an end to the warm weather on Monday, with temperatures falling into the 30s and clouds rolling back in. Most of Monday will be dry, but we will see an increasing chance for light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Light snow appears most likely Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Accumulations of a couple inches look possible for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Snow should move out by Wednesday morning, leaving behind cold conditions. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast.