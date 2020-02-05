David's Evening Forecast - Clearing tonight, More sunshine Thursday!

While conditions have remained fairly quiet for yet another day in Omaha, some spots primarily to the south and west have picked up fresh snowfall! Light, fluffy snow finally overcame the dry air in place in Lincoln, Nebraska City, and Rockport – just to name a few areas. Due to the very high snowfall ratio, up to 2 inches of snow has fallen in northwest Missouri! This snow is wrapping up south of I-80, with some breaks in the cloud cover northwest of the Metro.

Winds have been much calmer today, and temperatures have warmed a several degrees more than Tuesday’s highs! In the Metro, we've warmed into the low to mid-30s.

Clouds will continue to decrease this evening and tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the upper-teens.

We should finally see more sunshine for much of the day Thursday, before clouds increase yet again late. With the sun and light southerly winds, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon! Should turn out as the best day of the workweek.

Thursday night and early Friday will bring a weak wave into the region, giving us the chance for light snow. At this point, only a trace of accumulation is expected – if anything at all. Northwesterly winds will keep us in the lower-30s for highs Friday.

The weekend is looking fairly nice, especially Saturday! Sunshine returns, warming us back into the 40s. We look to hover in the upper-30s near 40° through early next week, before a potential weather system brings rain and/or snow to the region by Wednesday.

