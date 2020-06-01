David's Evening Forecast - Summer-like temperatures this week

After a cooler weekend, sunshine and a strong south wind helped to bring a bring warm up to the area this afternoon. Temperatures soared well above average with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s around the area. Winds will remain breezy into the evening with gusts as high as 35mph at times. Winds will die down some overnight, but temperatures remain warm and humid, with lows only around 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be another very warm day, as temperatures jump back into the mid 90s for the afternoon. Highs likely top out around 94 or 95 for the metro area. Southwest winds will likely kick up once again during the afternoon, with gusts to 30mph. There is a slight chance for a few storms late night into Wednesday, mainly north of the metro.

A few more clouds and a north to northeast wind will hold temperatures down a few degrees on Wednesday, but still expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few more storms are possible Wednesday night, mainly south of the metro. By Thursday, temperatures will jump back up into the 90s, but a few scattered afternoon storms are possible, which will cool off a few locations that see rain.

The first half of the weekend will be slightly cooler, with highs in the middle 80s. Hot weather returns next week, with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90s for the start of next week.