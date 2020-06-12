David's Evening Forecast - Summer heat making a return

After a comfortable start this morning, temperatures quickly climbed to near 90 degrees this afternoon thanks to sunny skies and light winds. Humidity remains on the low side for this time of year, helping to make it feel just a bit more comfortable. Skies will remain clear this evening and overnight, with temperatures falling back into the 70s after sunset. We should see lows in the lower 60s by morning.

Saturday will be another very warm day with temperatures climbing to near 90 by the afternoon. Humidity will be slightly higher, but still manageable. Winds will increase a bit during the afternoon, with gusts to near 25mph. A few more clouds move in for Sunday, keeping highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be stronger on Sunday, with gusts to near 35mph possible.

The heat continues to build next week, with highs in the mid 90s likely Monday through Wednesday. Humidity will be climbing as well, possibly pushing heat index readings into the upper 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday. Winds will remain breezy with gusts of 25 to 35mph possible at times. Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Thursday, as a cold front pushes into the region. Storms chances will last into Friday, helping to cool temperatures slightly into the 80s.