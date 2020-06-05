David's Evening Forecast - Summer heat into the weekend

After a few morning storms, heat and humidity returned to the area quickly this afternoon. Full sunshine pushed temperatures into the middle 90s, making it the hottest day of the year so far for Omaha. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through sunset, with just a few clouds bubbling up. An isolated storm is possible in western Iowa, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures staying warm and humid with lows only in the middle 70s.

We do it all again Sunday as sunny skies return along with temperatures that soar into the middle 90s for the afternoon. Heat index readings once again could approach 100 degrees. Monday looks warm as well, though humidity may be slightly lower with a couple more clouds. Highs still in the lower 90s Monday afternoon.

We may finally see a break in the summer heat as a cold front pushes into the area on Tuesday. The front will bring a chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Tuesday evening, as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs should drop to more typical early June levels, topping out in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. After the rain chances, drier weather should also take over through at least Friday morning.

