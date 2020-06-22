David's Evening Forecast - Strong thunderstorms for Nebraska this evening

A cluster of strong thunderstorms are dropping quickly south across parts of the area. These storms will mainly affect central and eastern Nebraska, staying west of the Missouri River. Most of the rain will fall west of the metro, but a storm is still possible in Omaha. A few strong winds gusts to 60mph and small hail are possible with these storms. Thunderstorms should be exiting the area by 8pm, with skies clearing overnight. Temperatures should drop into the upper 50s or low 60s by morning.

A beautiful day is expected for Tuesday behind the storms. Skies should be mostly clear in the morning, with a few clouds bubbling up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average for the second half of June, topping out in the upper 70s to around 80 for much of the area. Similar weather on Wednesday, though slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures continue their climb through the week, into the upper 80s to around 90 for Thursday and Friday into the weekend. Scattered storm chances enter the forecast Thursday and Friday night, but right now storms look very hit and miss, so a washout is not expected, and not everyone will see rain.