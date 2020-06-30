David's Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible Tuesday night

Increased cloud cover kept temperatures Tuesday afternoon in the 80s yet again. However, with the high humidity sticking around, most of us experienced muggy heat indices in the 90s. In addition, some of the Saharan Air Layer continues to linger, keeping our air quality in the “Moderate” range.

The weather stays quiet and humid this evening, but we’re keeping our eyes on the sky and the radar for severe potential overnight.

Storms look to bubble up this evening along a front in north central Nebraska up through the central part of the Dakotas. As the night progresses, these storms will form a line and push eastward then southeastward by daybreak Wednesday.

With the linear – and possibly bowing – structure of these storms, damaging winds will be the primary severe threat. Isolated large hail is possible, as well as localized heavy rainfall, but these are secondary threats.

There is some uncertainty as to how quickly this system will move, and how long it will maintain its strength. If it becomes a slower-mover, the heavy rain/flash flooding threat would increase. Although with how dry things have been lately, we don’t expect this to be too much of an issue.

Greatest severe potential likely north of I-80. However, strong storms are possible for anyone in eastern Nebraska/western Iowa/northwestern Missouri. Don’t be surprised if you’re woken up by storms overnight!

The main timeframe for this severe weather threat in the WOWT viewing area looks to be from 10 PM (west) to 4 AM (east/southeast). In the Metro, the line will likely arrive around midnight.

There’s a slight chance we could see a lingering shower or storm through about 8 AM Wednesday. Otherwise, expect our hot and dry pattern to continue! Highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s stick with us through the holiday weekend.

