David's Evening Forecast - Strong cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon

Weather conditions Tuesday afternoon have been fairly similar to those of Monday afternoon – plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the lower-40s. We’ll see similar highs a little earlier Wednesday, before a strong cold front brings an Arctic blast and First Alert Days Wednesday into Thursday.

First, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will take us through Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping into the upper-20s. Clouds will increase throughout Wednesday morning, with our high temperature in the Metro occurring around 2 PM.

The cold front looks to swing through Omaha by 3 or 4 PM, with winds shifting and temperatures quickly plummeting behind. In the matter of two hours, temperatures will likely drop from the 40s into the 20s. We’ll continue to fall into the single digits above or below-zero Wednesday night.

Just ahead and behind the front, we do have the potential for a wintry mix during the afternoon and early evening hours. With such a strong cold blast, a flash freeze is possible in areas that do pick up precipitation, and a brief decline in visibility is likely where snow and gusty winds fall in line together.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be bitterly cold and windy. Gusts up to 45 mph will drop wind chills into the negative-20s in spots. Highs will only make it into the teens Thursday, even with plentiful sunshine.

Thankfully, this Arctic Blast doesn’t last long… Highs should be fairly seasonable on Valentine’s Day (mid-30s) with 40s and even 50s possible for the weekend!

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the WOWT First Alert Weather App!