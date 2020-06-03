David's Evening Forecast - Storms possible tonight, Stretch of heat continues!

It’s been another warm and sunny June day with highs back in the lower-90s! The one relief is that dew points have dropped into the 50s, making it more comfortable than Tuesday afternoon.

We’re keeping an eye on storms bubbling up around the Nebraska/South Dakota border. As the evening continues, storms look to make a southern turn, moving through Nebraska. Our best chance for showers and storms in the Omaha Metro likely holds off until around 10 PM. While heavy rain and strong winds are possible, the best chance for strong to severe storms will stay west and south of Omaha.

Showers and storms will continue to push south/southeast overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

Another hot day is ahead Thursday! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm near the 90° mark. A few storms are possible mainly to the northeast of the Metro by evening, but the weather looks cooperative (just warm!) for our Stuff the Bus event from 5 am to 7 pm.

Storms likely increase in coverage yet again late Thursday night into Friday morning, before another mostly dry day Friday. Friday night and Saturday night will bring us additional rain chances, with most of the weekend looking dry.

Highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the mid to upper-80s with low-90s returning Sunday.

