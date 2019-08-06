David's Evening Forecast - Storms likely Wednesday Morning

A beautiful summer day across the area, lots of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Lower humidity filtered in this afternoon as well helping things to fell a little nice. The great weather will continue into the evening with temperatures slowly dropping into the lower 80s by 10pm. Clouds will be on the increase after 10pm as storms begin to push closer to the area. Those storms will be dropping south out of South Dakota late tonight, and should arrive in our area after 2am. A few of those storms may be on the stronger side initially, but will weaken with time. The best chance for storms in the metro will run from 3am to 7am, with rain moving out after that. Rainfall amounts will generally be under an inch, though heavier amounts are possible with a few of the stronger storms.

Rain chances will linger for a few hours Wednesday morning, but should clear out by late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s, and will be slow to warm initially thanks to the clouds and showers. However afternoon sunshine should push high temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s around the area. We will stay dry through Wednesday evening, but another chance for scattered showers or storms will move through late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Once again we will see showers move out of the area early in the morning on Thursday, however we will likely be stuck with cloud cover for much of the day. This will mean a cooler day around the region, with highs around 80 in the metro, and perhaps upper 70s for areas north of the metro.

After a dry Friday, more storm chances will move in over the weekend, lasting into early next week. While there are several opportunities for rain, the timing of each wave of rain is still fuzzy at this point, so stay tuned for updates.