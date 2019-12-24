David's Evening Forecast - Staying warm for Christmas Day

High clouds streamed across our skies for much of Tuesday, but that didn't keep temperatures from climbing well above normal once again. Highs topped out in the upper 40s and low 50s around the metro. Cloudy skies will continue this evening, but we will stay dry with mild temperatures. It will cool off to around 40 by 10pm, but it won't get much colder overnight. Clouds will thicken up overnight as a weak and quick moving storm system slides by the area. Some light drizzle or a few showers are possible late tonight and early Wednesday, but impacts will be minimal with showers short lived.

Any showers or drizzle Wednesday morning should be relatively short lived, with conditions drying out by 9 or 10am. Temperatures will remain above freezing, so freezing drizzle or snow will not be a concern for the metro area. We will continue to see plenty of cloud cover through the day, but some peeks of sun are possible in the afternoon. Highs will climb well above average, topping out in the middle 50s. We may be within few degrees of the record high for Christmas Day which is 57. Colder air will filter in overnight, with lows falling to around 30.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler, but still above average with highs in the lower 40s. A storm system will approach the area this weekend, and could bring some travel concerns to the region. Rain chances will increase Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow may mix in for some initially, but should change over to all rain. Rain showers are likely on and off through the day Saturday, before colder air wraps in behind the storm system Saturday night into Sunday. As that happens rain may mix with or change to snow overnight and during the day Sunday. Colder conditions are likely for the second half of the weekend into next week.