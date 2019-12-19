David's Evening Forecast - Staying mild through the weekend

It was another frosty start around the area this morning, but filtered sunshine and a south breeze helped to push temperatures well above average for the middle of December. Highs reached the middle 40s around the metro, with parts of southeastern Nebraska topping out in the lower 50s. We'll see a mild start to the evening, but temperatures will be chilly once again after sunset, falling into the middle 30s by 10pm. Overnight lows likely dip down into the middle 20s, but even that is above average.

Friday will be another mild day around the area. After a cool start and morning clouds, we should see plenty more sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s. Some areas north of I-80 may be slightly cooler than today. Our warm up will continue into the weekend, with temperatures rising into the low 50s on Saturday, and into the middle 50s by Sunday. The mild weather will even stick around for Monday of next week, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures still climbing into the middle 50s.

Cooler weather will arrive just in time for the holidays next week. A cold front will move through on Tuesday, holding temperatures in the low to middle 40s. A few showers are possible Tuesday night, but rain amounts looking lighter at this time, with many areas remaining dry. The colder air will continue to filter in for Wednesday, with highs a little closer to the seasonal average in the middle to upper 30s. A few showers will be possible, especially in the morning, but again amounts look lighter. The cooler weather will stick around though the end of the week.