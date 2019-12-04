David's Evening Forecast - Staying mild Thursday, colder Friday

Another mild day in the books around the region! We saw plenty of sunshine this afternoon helping to push temperatures well above average for this time of year, with highs in the mid 50s around the metro. We will stay relatively mild into the evening, with temperatures falling back into the 40s by 6pm, and mid 30s by 10pm. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will continue overnight, with dry but chilly conditions. It will be cool by morning with lows in the lower 30s, but that remains well above average for early December.

A cold front will be approaching the area on Thursday, sending a few more clouds our way. However, we will stay on the warm side of the front for most of the day, meaning temperatures remain well above average! Highs should once again reach into the low or even mid 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will thicken up late in the day as the cold front moves through the area. Winds will swing around to the north and increase by the evening. Wind gusts of 25 to 30mph during the late evening and overnight hours as colder air moves in. We'll see overnight lows slide into the mid 20s by Friday morning.

Friday will likely be the coldest day this week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. However we'll stay dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Mild conditions return for the weekend, although it will likely be on the breezy Saturday. Highs should reach into the low or even mid 50s once again.

Next week, expect a fairly significant pattern shift that will bring an end to our enjoyable weather. A strong Arctic front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in falling temperatures for most of Monday, readings falling into the 20s during the afternoon. Highs will likely only top out in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows in the teens or even single digits. Some light snow is possible on Monday as the cold air arrives, but major impacts are not expected with the extended forecast mainly dry.