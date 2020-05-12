David's Evening Forecast - Staying cool tonight, Strong storms possible Wednesday night

After a cloudy start to the day, clouds have thinned out a bit this afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Clouds will thicken up again later tonight, with temperatures just dropping into the mid-40s. Wednesday will be a pretty gray day… Overcast skies on tap with spotty light showers or drizzle possible throughout the day. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s for the majority of the day, staying warm through the overnight hours.

As we head into Wednesday night, a warm front will lift – triggering the chance for stronger thunderstorms. Some of these storms could become severe, with large hail being the primary threat. Isolated heavy rainfall is possible as well. Due to this potential, we have issued a First Alert Day. The greatest shot for severe weather will likely hang just south of I-80 through early Thursday morning.

After a few lingering showers and storms Thursday morning, we should see drier skies with highs warming into the mid to upper-70s. More 70s expected Friday through the weekend, but storm chances do return Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.

Sunday should be a fairly nice day to spend outside with partly cloudy skies and highs near 75°! We really warm things up for the start of next week, with summer-like temperatures in the 80s making an appearance. Both the 6 to 10 day and 8 to 14 day outlooks keep all of us in the “Warmer than Average” category!

