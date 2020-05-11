David's Evening Forecast - Staying cloudy and cool, storm chances later this week

After some morning sun, clouds rolled in this afternoon keeping temperatures on the cool side once again. Clouds will continue to thicken up this evening, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s for the bulk of the evening, slowly falling into the 40s overnight. It will be chilly again overnight, but not as cold as the last few nights and we do not expect any issues with frost. Lows should fall into the mid and low 40s in the metro.

More clouds are expected on Tuesday, leading to yet another cool day. A few spotty showers are possible, but chances are low for any one location and most of us will likely stay dry. Temperatures will only warm into the middle and perhaps upper 50s by the afternoon.

Rain chances will be on the increase Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible in the morning, especially south of the metro. Clouds will hang around for most of the day, with scattered showers likely at times. Temperatures should be slightly warmer, with highs near 60. Storm chances will increase late in the day into the overnight hours. Once again, the best chances appear to be south of I-80. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain and some hail possible. A few storms could linger into Thursday morning, but we should see drier weather Thursday afternoon. Warmer air will finally return Thursday, with highs jumping into the 70s.

Warmer conditions are expected into the weekend with highs in the 70s. However, rain chances will linger. We could see more showers or storms Friday into Saturday. Drier and even warmer weather is expected heading into next week.