David's Evening Forecast - Staying cloudy and chilly tonight

No break from the cloudy skies today after some light snow this morning. Clouds will not be going anywhere this evening and we may see some patchy fog develop after sunset. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the low 30s. We will drop a few degrees tonight, taking most of us slightly below freezing. This could lead to a few more slick spots developing on side streets, sidewalks and driveways. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s to around 30.

More cloud cover is expected on Thursday, with some patchy fog in the morning. Some thinning of the clouds and a light south breeze will help us out a little in the afternoon, pushing temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. That should be enough to get in a little more melting. A weak and quick moving system will pass by the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing a slight chance for some light drizzle or rain showers tomorrow evening. Rain showers may mix with or chance to a few snow showers by Friday morning. Little in the way of impacts are expected.

A well deserved warm up is still on track for the weekend! Sunshine should return on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to middle 40s on Saturday, climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday. We'll likely see quite a bit of melting over the weekend, and we'll have to watch for some ice jams on area rivers.

The warm weather will not last long unfortunately, another strong cold front moves through on Monday dropping our temperatures back into the 20s for Tuesday. Some light snow is possible as well as the cold air pours in Monday night and Tuesday.