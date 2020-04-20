David's Evening Forecast - Spring warmth this week

Plenty of sunshine helped to warm temperatures into the 70s for much of the area this afternoon, despite some clouds rolling in during the early evening. Those clouds building up during the warmth of the afternoon, and should fade away after sunset. Winds have been on the breezy side, gusting over 30mph at times out of the northwest. Winds will die down after sunset as well, with light winds overnight. Cooler air will filter in by morning, with lows dropping into the 30s north of I-80, and right around 40 in the metro.

Tuesday will feature another beautiful Spring day. Temperatures in the morning will be a little chilly, but we will warm up quickly. Temperatures should reach 60 by Noon, with highs once again in the low 70s for many. Winds will be on the lighter side as well, making for a very enjoyable afternoon.

Conditions stay warm on Wednesday with highs in the 70s for the metro. Clouds will thicken up across the southern half of the area, with a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm possible. Rain chances look relatively brief and light. Thursday should be just as warm, but a cold front pushing through in the afternoon and evening bringing an chance for more widespread showers and storms. A few showers may linger into parts of Friday. Temperatures will turn cooler for the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and perhaps only 50s for parts of the area.