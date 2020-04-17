David's Evening Forecast - Spring warmth returns this weekend

Strong April sunshine went to work today, quickly melting off the bulk of the 6 to 10 inches of snow that fell around the region on Thursday. By late afternoon, many parts of the metro were already seeing bare ground! Melting will continue this evening with temperatures in the 40s. Quiet weather is expected overnight, with clear skies and a light southwest breeze. Temperatures will be chilly, falling back into the lower 30s. We should not see too many issues with re-freezing of melted snow.

Saturday will mark the beginning of a nice stretch of Spring weather. After a cool morning, sunny skies and a strong southwest breeze will bring a big warm up. Temperatures should climb into the upper 50s by Noon, with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side during the afternoon, with gusts up to 35mph at times. There may be some haze or smoke in the air at times as well, as smoke from controlled burns in Kansas is wafted into our region by the southwest winds.

Sunday will be mild as well, though a few degrees cooler thanks to a few more clouds. Highs will top out around 60. A few showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures bounce back into the mid 60s Monday, and upper 60s Tuesday. 70s look likely by Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers or storms are possible by Thursday as a cold front approaches the region.