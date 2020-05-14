David's Evening Forecast - Some fog tonight, warmer Friday

A few stronger storms moved across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa this morning, bringing some welcome rainfall to parts of the area. Those storms left a boundary sitting across the metro, resulting in lingering clouds and light showers that slowed down the warm up this afternoon across the metro. However temperatures till managed to make the low 70s in many areas, and it should be a mild evening. Skies will slowly clear out overnight with temperatures falling back into the mid to lower 50s. Patchy fog may form overnight as well, especially in areas that saw heavier rainfall today.

After some morning fog, Friday should be a more pleasant day. Clouds may linger in the morning, but we should see more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures climb above average for the first time this week with highs in the mid and even upper 70s for the metro area.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across far western Nebraska Friday afternoon, and roll across the state Friday night. Those storms will likely arrive in eastern Nebraska by Saturday morning in a weakened state. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected in our area during the morning hours, lasting into the early afternoon. This will mean a slightly cooler day, with highs in the upper 60s. Drier weather is expected Sunday, but clouds will mean another day in the 70s.

A nice stretch of dry and mild conditions is expected from Monday through at least Wednesday next week with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 by Wednesday.