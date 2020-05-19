David's Evening Forecast - Some clearing this evening before clouds roll back in tonight

Clouds and even some mist ruled the morning, with temperatures staying in the 50s. This pattern is all thanks to a low that has become cut off in the Ohio Valley, continuing to send moisture (clouds) our way.

Right on cue, however, clouds are dissipating from the west and south this afternoon with more sunshine making it through! If this trend continues, it should be a nice end to the day, with temperatures continuing to warm into the upper-60s and lower-70s through early evening.

Clouds do build back in tonight, however, with temperatures just dropping into the mid to upper-50s.

Wednesday looks to be a pretty similar day to Tuesday… Clouds in the morning, with some clearing in the afternoon and highs attempting to warm near the 70° mark. There is a slight chance for a light shower or some drizzle Wednesday, but it shouldn’t amount to much.

A better chance for rain arrives for areas west of Omaha Thursday, with temperatures topping out once again near 70°. Showers and storms fill in Thursday night into Friday, with drier conditions Friday afternoon/evening.

Saturday will be our warmest day of the week, with summer-like highs in the 80s! Showers and storms return Saturday night into Sunday morning with drier skies and highs in the 70s for Memorial Day.

