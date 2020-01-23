David's Evening Forecast - Snow tapers off this evening

Light snow continues this evening around the metro, but should come to an end for most of the city by 6 or 7pm. Snow will continue deeper into the evening across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. Temperatures have been hovering just above freezing, helping to keep the snow from accumulating on the roads. As snow ends, temperatures will slowly drop below freezing. While impactful amounts of snow are not expected, some slick spots may develop on side roads and untreated roads. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s by Friday morning.

Clouds will stick around for most of the Friday, but we will be snow free! Temperatures will really struggle to warm up. After morning lows in the middle 20s, we'll likely only warm a few degrees to around 30 by the afternoon. Chilly conditions will remain in pace into the weekend, but we should see a little more sunshine. Highs will once again top out around 30 on Saturday, rising a few more degrees to around 34 on Sunday.

The quieter weather pattern will last through Monday and Tuesday of next week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Another storm system will move into the area by the middle of next week bringing chances for rain and snow by Wednesday and Thursday. While we are still nearly a week away, stay tuned for updates as accumulating snow may be possible in the region.