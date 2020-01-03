David's Evening Forecast - Snow showers this evening, sunshine this weekend

Sunshine and southwest breeze allowed us to briefly warm into the 40s around the lunch hour before a cold front and cloud cover moved into the area. Northwest winds gusting to 35mph will continue into the evening and colder air filters in. Occasional snow showers are possible as well, especially in far eastern Nebraska into much of Iowa. Some of those snow showers may affect the metro area during the evening rush, but should be ending by 10pm or so. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s during the late evening hours. After Midnight, the storm system will begin to pull away from the area, allowing skies to slowly clear out. Overnight lows likely fall into the mid and low 20s for most.

It will be a cold start on Saturday, but mild conditions quickly return. Sunny skies and winds swinging around to the southwest should help to warm temperatures back into the low 40s by the late afternoon. Winds may briefly gust to between 15 and 20mph. Sunny skies will continue into Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s. Stronger northwest winds are expected on Sunday, with some gusts up to 30mph possible.

Another wave of colder air will arrive on Monday, but not until late in the day allowing highs to reach the low to mid 40s once again. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible as the cold front moves in Monday night. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely bet stuck in the 30s thanks to that cold front. However we should rebound back into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.