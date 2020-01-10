David's Evening Forecast - Snow continues this evening

Snow will continue to fall around the metro through the early evening leading to slick or snow covered roads through the evening rush. Snow will being to wind down after 6pm, with much of the area snow free by 8pm. Snow amounts around the metro should range between 1 and 3 inches, with the heaviest falling south of I-80. Some heavier amounts of 3 to as high as 4 inches are possible south of the metro for areas like Nebraska City into southwest Iowa.

After snow ends, very cold conditions will move in for the overnight. Lows will likely fall to around 6 or 7 in the metro. With stiff north winds continuing, wind chills could fall to -10, or even colder in some spots. Wind chills will likely be below zero for much of the morning Saturday. Partly cloudy skies area expected in the afternoon with highs in the low 20s.

Another chance for snow enters the forecast on Sunday. Light snow will be possible in the afternoon, especially north of the metro where a few locations could pick up another inch of snow. Temperatures briefly warm up on Monday before more cold and perhaps snow chances move in next week.