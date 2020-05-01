David's Evening Forecast - Slight chance for rain Saturday, still mild

After some morning clouds, sunshine and a southwest breeze helped to bring in some Summer-like temperatures to the area. Highs topped out in the middle and even upper 80s around the metro, and we will stay quite warm into the evening. Temperatures should fall back into the 70s after sunset. Clouds will increase overnight, with temperatures slowly dropping into the lower 60s. A few spotty showers may move in after Midnight, but any rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side.

A few showers may linger in the metro area through mid-morning, but should dry out and lift to the north by Noon. Partly to mostly sunny skies are now expected by the afternoon, helping to warm temperatures up once again. It will not be as warm as Friday, but we should still see highs in the middle 70s for the metro. Showers may continue into the afternoon across northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa, keeping temperatures a touch cooler there. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s once again.

Rain chances return on Monday, but once again rainfall amounts will likely on the light side. Showers may be in the area for much of the day, with an isolated storm or two possible. That will keep temperatures cooler, with highs around 70. Drier conditions return Tuesday, boosting temperatures a couple degrees. A more substantial cool down is still on tract for the middle of next week, with highs dropping into the 60s or possible even 50s in a few areas, with lows in the 40s and potentially 30s for at least one night.