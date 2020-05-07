David's Evening Forecast - Showers this evening, frost potential by the weekend

Scattered showers moved into the area this afternoon, helping to keep temperatures on the cool side for May. Rainfall amounts have been on the light side so far, but additional showers are expected through the evening. Rain will continue to be light for most of the evening, but some heavier showers may move in between 8pm and Midnight. Rainfall amounts for most of the area will be less than a half-inch. Rain should clear by morning, with chilly air rushing behind the rain. Temperatures likely drop into the upper 30s north of I-80.

Temperatures may dip into the middle 30s for northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa, but breezy conditions should help to keep frost to a minimum. Sunshine will return for Friday, however the north breeze and chilly start will not give us much of a warm up. Highs likely only top out in the middle to upper 50s for most of the area.

Frost potential will increase Friday night as temperatures fall off back into the 30s under mostly clear skies. The heaviest frost potential will be near and north of I-80 into northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Sensitive plants that may have gotten a jump start of the growing season could be damaged by the frost or near freezing temperatures. Take steps to protect any sensitive vegetation if possible.

Some rain showers are possible Saturday evening into early Sunday. Another cool day is expected Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. More frost is possible Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures begin a slow warming trend by Tuesday, with increasing rain chances by the middle of next week.