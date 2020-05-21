David's Evening Forecast - Showers and storms likely Friday

Another cloudy around the area as we remain stuck under a stagnant weather pattern. A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures to climb to around 70. We'll stay mild this evening, with temperatures slowly falling through the middle 60s. Rain has been creeping across central Nebraska, but will remain west of the metro through the evening. That rain will approach the metro late tonight into Friday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be in the area to start Friday. Storms will likely be slow moving, so some isolated heavy rain totals are possible, however they will be scattered so not everyone will see the heavy rain. We may see a break in the midday hours allow temperatures to warm into the low 70s. A second round of showers and storms is likely Friday afternoon, and once again scattered storms could produce heavy rainfall as they slowly move through the area. Rain should move out Friday night.

Drier, sunnier and warmer weather is expected for Saturday. Partly sunny skies and a south breeze will help to boost temperatures into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Conditions should remain dry for most of the day and into the overnight. Storms chances return overnight, but likely holds off until at least Midnight, if not early Sunday. A cold front will move into the area on Sunday, bringing an increased chance for showers and storms. Temperatures likely remain warm ahead of the front, with highs in the low 80s. However scattered storms are likely in the afternoon hours, and once again heavy rainfall is possible. Some showers may linger into Monday, but we should see drying conditions and slightly cooler temperatures Monday afternoon.

We get a break in the rain Tuesday, but we stay warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. Storm chances return by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s.