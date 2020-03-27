David's Evening Forecast - Scattered storms tonight and Saturday

Clouds remain thick across the area Friday keeping temperatures a little cooler. Through the early evening, we have remained dry in the metro but scattered showers and patchy drizzle will likely develop this evening, with damp conditions into the overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in from the southwest after 9pm. A few stronger storms are possible in far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Showers and a few storms will linger in the area through at least 7am Saturday.

Showers and storms should move out of the metro by mid-morning, however rain is likely to continue for areas north and west of the metro. Rain may be persistent for much of the day for areas like Columbus, Norfolk, West Point and Tekamah. In the metro, partly sunny skies will likely move in for the midday hours, with temperatures jumping into the low 60s.

The warm up will be short lived as a cold front moves through during the mid-afternoon bringing a return of showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, powerful northwest winds gusting to 45 or 50mph will move in, dropping temperatures into the 40s. Showers and scattered storms should move out of the area by Midnight.

Conditions look much better for Sunday as sunshine and high temperatures around 60 return. A few more clouds move in on Monday but highs should still top out in the mid 60s. Mild temperatures continue through the middle of next week, with a few scattered chances for showers, but no major storms in the forecast through at least Thursday.