David's Evening Forecast - Scattered storm chances through the week

Sunshine early today helped to warm temperatures to around 90 in the metro. Clouds have been rolling in this evening ahead of a cold front. A few isolated showers have developed, but otherwise dry conditions have persisted in most areas. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening as the cold front moves through, however most of those storms will stay to the north and east of the metro. Temperatures will stay warm, in the 80s through the evening, falling to around 70 by morning.

A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to drop south through central Nebraska Tuesday morning, but once again the metro area is likely to stay dry as storms stay to our west. Sunshine will return by late morning, leading to another warm day. High temperatures likely warm back into the middle and upper 80s around the area.

Another round of storms will move into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible with this around of storms. Those showers and storms will slide south of the metro by late morning with sunshine returning. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon likely climbing into the upper 80s to around 90 with dry conditions. Another slight chance for storms will move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Drier and slightly cooler conditions will move in for Thursday and Friday, before a couple more slight chances for storms over the weekend.