David's Evening Forecast - Scattered showers and storms with gusty winds this evening!

After a morning round of scattered showers and a few storms, partly cloudy skies have allowed temperatures to warm into the low to mid-70s in the Omaha Metro this afternoon. Winds have also cranked up from the northwest, with gusts ranging from 25 to 40 mph.

Late this afternoon and evening, we’ll be paying attention to the potential for scattered showers and storms to develop and move into the area from the west/northwest. With the outflow of some of these storms, we could see marginally strong to severe wind gusts as high as 50 to even 60 mph.

A Dust Storm Advisory has been issued for York County, NE and areas southwest due to gusty winds kicking up a “wall of dust” as the front passes.

Scattered showers remain possible tonight and early Wednesday. Most of Wednesday should be dry, as the low pressure system – and rain potential – pushes east.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper-40s with cooler – but seasonable – highs Wednesday in the mid to upper-60s.

Expect strong winds yet again Wednesday with northerly gusts 35 to 40 mph.

Winds back off Thursday, with mostly sunny skies returning and comfortable highs in the lower-70s. We’ll warm things up for the first day of May, with highs in the lower-80s!

Saturday looks to be another warm day (upper-70s and lower-80s possible) before showers and storms roll back in late Saturday into early Sunday. This will serve as our next chance for appreciable rainfall. Behind a front, temperatures will be slightly cooler (upper-60s and lower-70s) Sunday and the beginning of next week.

