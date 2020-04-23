David's Evening Forecast - Scattered showers and a few storms tonight into Friday

Partly sunny skies brought us another beautiful spring day around the area. Temperatures warmed to 80 degrees once again in the metro. Clouds and showers will be on the increase this evening as a cold front moves our way. Rain will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see rain. However a few heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. No severe storms are expected. Showers will be most numerous during the late evening hours, decreasing overnight. A few light showers could linger into the morning, as temperatures drop into the middle 50s.

Friday morning will start off a little cooler, with temperatures in the mid and low 50s. Some remain scattered showers may linger, especially south of the metro area. We should see some sunshine by late morning into the early afternoon, boosting temperatures into the middle 60s. As temperatures warm, we will likely redevelop some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Once again, key word is scattered, so not everyone will see rain.

More sunshine is expected on Sunday, with temperatures warming back to near 70. An isolated showers is possible east of hte metro, but most will stay dry. Temperatures warm to near 80 by Monday, but a storm system moving through Monday evening and Monday night will bring us our next chance for thunderstorms. Some of that rain may linger into Tuesday, but temperatures remain spring-like, with highs in the 60s and 70s.