David's Evening Forecast - Scattered rain chances this week

Stubborn cloud cover keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon, Highs only climbing into the upper 40s. Clouds will try to break up a bit this evening, but will likely roll back in overnight. There may be some patchy drizzle or fog during the overnight hours. A round of thunderstorms will pass by well to our south, mainly affecting Kansas and Missouri. A few stray showers may slide through far southern Nebraska, but any significant rainfall will stay to our south. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid and lower 40s.

Expect generally cloudy skies during the morning on Tuesday. There may be some morning showers across southeastern Nebraska, but rain chances will stay mainly south of the metro. We may see a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Even warmer air arrives on Wednesday with highs climbing into the 60s. A cold front will push through in the evening bringing a slight chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler air takes over on Thursday with an isolated shower possible. Highs only top out in the upper 40s.

Another round of showers is likely on Friday as another storm system passes by the region. Showers could linger into early Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Warmer and drier weather should move back in by the end of the weekend.