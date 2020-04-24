David's Evening Forecast - Scattered rain chances into the weekend

Scattered showers slowly overspread the metro this afternoon, with mainly light rainfall amounts. Some heavier thunderstorms developed south of the metro in southeastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa where temperatures managed to climb to near 70 degrees. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the evening, slowly fading away by Midnight. Skies will clear out overnight, with temperatures falling to around 46 by morning.

We get a nice start to Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 60s. As temperatures climb, clouds will build up, and by afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Once again, rainfall will be widely scattered, so not everyone will see rain. The few storms may produce some briefly heavy rainfall, but severe weather is not expected.

Drier and warmer weather is expected Sunday, with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures jump into the upper 70s to near 80 on Monday. A storm system will move into the area Monday evening, bringing a chance for thunderstorms late Monday evening or overnight, possibly lasting into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, along with breezy conditions. However, Spring-like conditions remain in place with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.